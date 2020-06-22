8724 DEVON HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Ready NOW! 2 Bedrooms & 2 baths Condo for rent in Devon Hills neighborhood. This is a top floor unit w/ fireplace. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Open Floor plan. East access to 495, DC, VA, National Harbor, shops & restaurants and more. Pet allowed, case by case. Pet deposit $500/pet, Monthly Pet rent $60/m/pet. To apply: use PGCAR Application, 2 recent paystubs, Copy of IDs and application fee $25/adult. The fee must be a certified funds, or money order only. In order to process your application, the processing fee must be submitted with the application. No cash.