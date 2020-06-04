8698 Devon Hills Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fort Washington Luxury 2 bed 2 bath end unit condo - Property Id: 217156



Ultimate Fort Washington Luxury 2 bed 2 bath end unit condo. Recently renovated. Kitchen with new Cabinets, Granite countertop and stainless steel Appliances. Recently replaced air conditioning unit, hot water heater. New in unit washer and dryer. Ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. New Carpet throughout. The unit also includes a storage unit. Convenient access to Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Bolling AFB, Naval Yard, Andrews AFB, MGM, Tanger Outlet, Six Flags, FedEx Field, I-495, I-95, I-295 and 210.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217156

Property Id 217156



(RLNE5583755)