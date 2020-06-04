All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 8698 Devon Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
8698 Devon Hills Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM

8698 Devon Hills Dr

8698 Devon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8698 Devon Hills Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fort Washington Luxury 2 bed 2 bath end unit condo - Property Id: 217156

Ultimate Fort Washington Luxury 2 bed 2 bath end unit condo. Recently renovated. Kitchen with new Cabinets, Granite countertop and stainless steel Appliances. Recently replaced air conditioning unit, hot water heater. New in unit washer and dryer. Ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. New Carpet throughout. The unit also includes a storage unit. Convenient access to Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Bolling AFB, Naval Yard, Andrews AFB, MGM, Tanger Outlet, Six Flags, FedEx Field, I-495, I-95, I-295 and 210.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217156
Property Id 217156

(RLNE5583755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have any available units?
8698 Devon Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have?
Some of 8698 Devon Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8698 Devon Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8698 Devon Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8698 Devon Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8698 Devon Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 8698 Devon Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8698 Devon Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 8698 Devon Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 8698 Devon Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8698 Devon Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8698 Devon Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8698 Devon Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with BalconyOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America