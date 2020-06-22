All apartments in Oxon Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 BRODERICK DR

801 Broderick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 Broderick Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/1 Spacious 4 bdrm 3.5 bath colonial home. Brazilian hardwood floors throughout with open kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace. Minutes to National Harbor, Tangiers Outlets & MGM Casino. Easy access to 495 Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 BRODERICK DR have any available units?
801 BRODERICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 801 BRODERICK DR have?
Some of 801 BRODERICK DR's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 BRODERICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
801 BRODERICK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 BRODERICK DR pet-friendly?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR offer parking?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not offer parking.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have a pool?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not have a pool.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have accessible units?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 BRODERICK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
