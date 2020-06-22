801 Broderick Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/1 Spacious 4 bdrm 3.5 bath colonial home. Brazilian hardwood floors throughout with open kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace. Minutes to National Harbor, Tangiers Outlets & MGM Casino. Easy access to 495 Beltway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 BRODERICK DR have any available units?
801 BRODERICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 801 BRODERICK DR have?
Some of 801 BRODERICK DR's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 BRODERICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
801 BRODERICK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.