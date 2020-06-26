All apartments in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill, MD
7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE

7908 Winnsboro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Winnsboro Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Looking for space. This large single family 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will not disappoint. Features hardwood floors on main and upper levels, upgraded kitchen w/ample storage, family room w/fireplace, main level bedroom, separate dining room, and so much more! Large full basement with family room/den/game room and plenty of storage. Two car garage with driveway parking. Fully fenced leveled yard & storage shed. Great location with quick access to National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, Schools, Shopping, etc. Close to VA/DC, major transportation & highways, Andrews AFB, & more. Updated, move in ready home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
