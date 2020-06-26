7908 WINNSBORO DRIVE

Amenities

Looking for space. This large single family 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will not disappoint. Features hardwood floors on main and upper levels, upgraded kitchen w/ample storage, family room w/fireplace, main level bedroom, separate dining room, and so much more! Large full basement with family room/den/game room and plenty of storage. Two car garage with driveway parking. Fully fenced leveled yard & storage shed. Great location with quick access to National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, Schools, Shopping, etc. Close to VA/DC, major transportation & highways, Andrews AFB, & more. Updated, move in ready home.