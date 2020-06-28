All apartments in Oxon Hill
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
7505 Locust Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7505 Locust Street

7505 Locust Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Locust Ln, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS SFH IN FT. WASHINGTON FOR RENT INCLUDING UTILITIES AND CABLE

3 bedrooms
2.5 baths
New large 2 level deck
Fully finished basement with fire place
Located near great schools
Rent:
No credit check
Available August 15th, possibly sooner!

MORE DETAILS
________________

Square Feet: 1,144 sqft
Zestimate:
Rent Zestimate: /mo
Est. Refi Payment:

This is a single family home that contains 1,144 sq ft and was built in 1979. It contains 2.5 bathrooms. This home last sold for in February 2003.

The Zestimate for this house is which has increased by in the last 30 days. The Rent Zestimate for this home is which has increased by in the last 30 days.

Facts and Features:

Type
Single Family
Year Built
1979
Heating
Forced air
Cooling
No Data
Parking
No Data
Lot
1.1 acres
INTERIOR FEATURES
Heating and Cooling
Heating: Forced air
Basement
Finished basement
1 sqft basement
Flooring
Floor size: 1,144 sqft
Other Interior Features
Addition size: 1
Fireplace
SPACES AND AMENITIES
Size
Unit count: 1
CONSTRUCTION
Type and Style
Single Family
Materials
Roof type: Composition
Exterior material: Wood
Dates
Built in 1979
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Patio
Deck
Lot
Lot: 1.1 acres
Other Exterior Features
Parcel #: 121351477
OTHER
Last sold: Feb 2003 for
ACTIVITY ON sublet.com
0 shoppers saved this home
UTILITIES
Green Energy
Limited solar potential
Sun Number: 55.26

Home Value:

ZESTIMATE RANGE
-
LAST 30 DAY CHANGE
+ (+4.1 %)
ONE YEAR FORECAST
(+0.0 %)
Zestimate history & details
Price / Tax History
Neighborhood: 20744
Home Expenses
Nearby Schools in Fort Washington
4 out of 10
Assigned
Apple Grove Elementary School
PK-6
0.3 mi
4 out of 10
Assigned
Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School
6-8
1.2 mi
2 out of 10
Assigned
Friendly High School
9-12
2.1 mi

More schools in Fort Washington
About the ratings: Historically, GreatSchools ratings have been based solely on a comparison of standardized test results for all schools in a given state. As of September 2017, the GreatSchools ratings also incorporate additional information, when available, such as college readiness, academic progress, advanced courses, equity, discipline and attendance data. GreatSchools ratings are designed to be a starting point to help parents compare schools, and should not be the only factor used in selecting the right school for your family. Learn more

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are provided by a third party and subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries. In addition, school data is obtained from a third party vendor and not guaranteed to be accurate, up to date or complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Locust Street have any available units?
7505 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 7505 Locust Street have?
Some of 7505 Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 7505 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 7505 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 7505 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 7505 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
