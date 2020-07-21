All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

9628 Devedente Drive #305

9628 Devedente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Devedente Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
9628 Devedente Drive #305 Available 08/01/19 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Penthouse Condo in New Town - This immaculate top floor condo located in Owings Mills is available for rent. The unit has over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space with access to a private balcony from the dining area. The master bedroom is a great size with so much closet space! The luxury master bathroom has a separate tub and shower and double vanities. There is also a spacious den area-perfect for an office space and a second bedroom. This property is conveniently located from many commuter routes. Enjoy the shared community grounds that include tennis courts, pool, picnic area and jogging paths. Apply now!

(RLNE1837482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have any available units?
9628 Devedente Drive #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have?
Some of 9628 Devedente Drive #305's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Devedente Drive #305 currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Devedente Drive #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Devedente Drive #305 pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 offer parking?
No, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 does not offer parking.
Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have a pool?
Yes, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 has a pool.
Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have accessible units?
No, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Devedente Drive #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9628 Devedente Drive #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
