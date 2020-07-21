Amenities

9628 Devedente Drive #305 Available 08/01/19 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Penthouse Condo in New Town - This immaculate top floor condo located in Owings Mills is available for rent. The unit has over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space with access to a private balcony from the dining area. The master bedroom is a great size with so much closet space! The luxury master bathroom has a separate tub and shower and double vanities. There is also a spacious den area-perfect for an office space and a second bedroom. This property is conveniently located from many commuter routes. Enjoy the shared community grounds that include tennis courts, pool, picnic area and jogging paths. Apply now!



(RLNE1837482)