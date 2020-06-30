9542 Meadows Farm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/21/19 Very spacious 3 bedroom home in Owings Mills features a 2nd-floor open sitting area and a den/study on the main level. Gourmet kitchen has an island breakfast bar and granite countertops. Kitchen and separate dining room both have hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite features double sinks, ceramic shower, and soaking tub. Attached garage, washer/dryer, and deck off the rear make this home complete. *price subject to 18-month lease term*



Pets welcome with $500 non-refundable deposit.

Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



