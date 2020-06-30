All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 9542 Meadows Farm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9542 Meadows Farm Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

9542 Meadows Farm Dr

9542 Meadows Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9542 Meadows Farms Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/21/19 Very spacious 3 bedroom home in Owings Mills features a 2nd-floor open sitting area and a den/study on the main level. Gourmet kitchen has an island breakfast bar and granite countertops. Kitchen and separate dining room both have hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite features double sinks, ceramic shower, and soaking tub. Attached garage, washer/dryer, and deck off the rear make this home complete. *price subject to 18-month lease term*

Pets welcome with $500 non-refundable deposit.
Proof of renter's insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5174777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have any available units?
9542 Meadows Farm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have?
Some of 9542 Meadows Farm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9542 Meadows Farm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9542 Meadows Farm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9542 Meadows Farm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr offers parking.
Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have a pool?
No, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have accessible units?
No, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9542 Meadows Farm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9542 Meadows Farm Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College