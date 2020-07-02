Fresh paint and move in ready townhouse in a very quiet street just minutes from major shopping centers and I-795. Bedrooms have custom cabinets inside the closets. Basement can be used as family room or additional room. It is bright and airy and be your perfect home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have any available units?
9222 MURILLO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.