Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

9222 MURILLO CT

9222 Murillo Court · No Longer Available
Location

9222 Murillo Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh paint and move in ready townhouse in a very quiet street just minutes from major shopping centers and I-795. Bedrooms have custom cabinets inside the closets. Basement can be used as family room or additional room. It is bright and airy and be your perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 MURILLO CT have any available units?
9222 MURILLO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 9222 MURILLO CT currently offering any rent specials?
9222 MURILLO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 MURILLO CT pet-friendly?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT offer parking?
Yes, 9222 MURILLO CT offers parking.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have a pool?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT does not have a pool.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have accessible units?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9222 MURILLO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9222 MURILLO CT does not have units with air conditioning.

