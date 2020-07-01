All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE

8923 Groffs Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8923 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
LOVE Living in Your Beautifully Finished Fully Furnished 1 BR, 1 BA Condo. Step Inside and Leave the Hustle and Bustle of Life Behind! Love Your Beautiful Kitchen with New SS Appliances Open to Dining and Living Rooms. Beautiful Neutral Furnishings, Bamboo Flooring Throughout, Fresh Paint Allow you to Move Right in and Unpack ! Enjoy Your Private Balcony Overlooking Trees-Very Peaceful! Gated Garage Parking with Elevator Access Make this Home Perfect for Everyone. Convenient Location to Baltimore and Freeways. 2 Year Lease Available. Pets-Case by Case. No Smoking. Must Use Listing Agent Rental Application. Listing Agent will Write Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have any available units?
8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

