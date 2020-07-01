8923 GROFFS MILL DRIVE

Amenities
LOVE Living in Your Beautifully Finished Fully Furnished 1 BR, 1 BA Condo. Step Inside and Leave the Hustle and Bustle of Life Behind! Love Your Beautiful Kitchen with New SS Appliances Open to Dining and Living Rooms. Beautiful Neutral Furnishings, Bamboo Flooring Throughout, Fresh Paint Allow you to Move Right in and Unpack ! Enjoy Your Private Balcony Overlooking Trees-Very Peaceful! Gated Garage Parking with Elevator Access Make this Home Perfect for Everyone. Convenient Location to Baltimore and Freeways. 2 Year Lease Available. Pets-Case by Case. No Smoking. Must Use Listing Agent Rental Application. Listing Agent will Write Lease.