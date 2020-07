Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 full, & 1 half bath rental. Hardwoods in living room, and huge kitchen with center island to entertain, which leads to deck overlooking fenced in backyard. Owners suite with walk-in closet, and large bath w/soaking tub. Finished lower level includes the bright 4th bedroom w/ 3rd full bath. Application can be found on long and foster website under the property search.