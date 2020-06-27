All apartments in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD
66 RITTERS LANE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

66 RITTERS LANE

66 Ritters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

66 Ritters Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Incredible colonial in the heart of Owings Mills. Large backyard perfect for summer fun! Enjoy a formal living and dining room that is drenched in natural light. The kitchen is perfectly designed combining space and functionality. There is a ton of cabinet space for prepping and lots and lots of storage. There is a family room right off the kitchen with a cozy fireplace. The master suite has a private en suite bathroom and large closet. The basement is the perfect man-cave or playroom with direct access to the backyard. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 RITTERS LANE have any available units?
66 RITTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 RITTERS LANE have?
Some of 66 RITTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 RITTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
66 RITTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 RITTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 66 RITTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 66 RITTERS LANE offer parking?
No, 66 RITTERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 66 RITTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 RITTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 RITTERS LANE have a pool?
No, 66 RITTERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 66 RITTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 66 RITTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 66 RITTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 RITTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
