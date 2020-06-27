66 RITTERS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Incredible colonial in the heart of Owings Mills. Large backyard perfect for summer fun! Enjoy a formal living and dining room that is drenched in natural light. The kitchen is perfectly designed combining space and functionality. There is a ton of cabinet space for prepping and lots and lots of storage. There is a family room right off the kitchen with a cozy fireplace. The master suite has a private en suite bathroom and large closet. The basement is the perfect man-cave or playroom with direct access to the backyard. Welcome home!