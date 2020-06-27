Incredible colonial in the heart of Owings Mills. Large backyard perfect for summer fun! Enjoy a formal living and dining room that is drenched in natural light. The kitchen is perfectly designed combining space and functionality. There is a ton of cabinet space for prepping and lots and lots of storage. There is a family room right off the kitchen with a cozy fireplace. The master suite has a private en suite bathroom and large closet. The basement is the perfect man-cave or playroom with direct access to the backyard. Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 66 RITTERS LANE have any available units?
66 RITTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.