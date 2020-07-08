All apartments in Owings Mills
5214 Wagon Shed Circle

Location

5214 Wagon Shed Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 Bedroom Condo - This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in a quiet Owings Mills neighborhood is sure to impress. It is on the ground floor for easy access with a shaded patio area perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. This condo is tile flooring with carpeting in the bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including fridge, gas stove, and a black dishwasher. Laundry area tucked away in the bathroom, plenty of windows for natural light, and a working fireplace perfect for evenings spent inside. What more could you ask for? Central AC, secure building, and pet friendly.

(RLNE5743095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have any available units?
5214 Wagon Shed Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have?
Some of 5214 Wagon Shed Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Wagon Shed Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Wagon Shed Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Wagon Shed Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle offer parking?
No, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have a pool?
No, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have accessible units?
No, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Wagon Shed Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Wagon Shed Circle has units with dishwashers.

