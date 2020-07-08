5214 Wagon Shed Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 1 Bedroom Condo - This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in a quiet Owings Mills neighborhood is sure to impress. It is on the ground floor for easy access with a shaded patio area perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. This condo is tile flooring with carpeting in the bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including fridge, gas stove, and a black dishwasher. Laundry area tucked away in the bathroom, plenty of windows for natural light, and a working fireplace perfect for evenings spent inside. What more could you ask for? Central AC, secure building, and pet friendly.



(RLNE5743095)