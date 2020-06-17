All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5014 Stone Shop Cir.

5014 Stone Shop Circle · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5014 Stone Shop Cir. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout. Appliances included are gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, fridge and washer/dryer. Located in the Silverbrook Woods community with access to the playground/tot lot, swimming pool, walking paths and tennis court. Plus just steps away for shopping and eating options. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Metro, close to the major highways (I-795/I-695) and close to Northwest Regional Park. Voucher Holders Welcome!

Call today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts Housing Vouchers
*Pets Case by Case (If accepted additional rent and security deposit is required)
*Water/Sewer included in the rent
*Available July 1st!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have any available units?
5014 Stone Shop Cir. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have?
Some of 5014 Stone Shop Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Stone Shop Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Stone Shop Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Stone Shop Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. offer parking?
No, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. has a pool.
Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Stone Shop Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Stone Shop Cir. has units with dishwashers.
