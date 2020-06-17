Amenities

5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout. Appliances included are gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, fridge and washer/dryer. Located in the Silverbrook Woods community with access to the playground/tot lot, swimming pool, walking paths and tennis court. Plus just steps away for shopping and eating options. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Metro, close to the major highways (I-795/I-695) and close to Northwest Regional Park. Voucher Holders Welcome!



Call today to schedule your showing!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Accepts Housing Vouchers

*Pets Case by Case (If accepted additional rent and security deposit is required)

*Water/Sewer included in the rent

*Available July 1st!



(RLNE5589732)