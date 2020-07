Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful, spacious 1 floor condo with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms walk-in closets and washer and dryer in unit. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Excellent natural light in sun-room and access to balcony/patio with extra storage. Great location for easy commuting, close to I-795 and shopping .Minimum credit score 620, Minimum Household income $45,000. No Pets, Smoking only allowed outdoors. Contact your agent to schedule online!