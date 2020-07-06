All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated January 10 2020 at 3:17 AM

4405 SILVERBROOK LANE

4405 Silverbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Silverbrook Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful upper floor condo located in New Town with all the bells and whistles. Updated and has been freshly painted throughout. The Owner will pay the condo fees and utilities. Security system included. Tenant will be responsible for cable if desired. Feature a wood burning fireplace for a relaxing cozy warm atmosphere. Balcony to enjoy the fresh air and great view. Has all the desired amenities that Owings Mills Newtown has to offer. Close to The Metro, I-695 and I-795. A must see for the client that wants everything. No smoking and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have any available units?
4405 SILVERBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have?
Some of 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4405 SILVERBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 SILVERBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.

