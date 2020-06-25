4404 Silverbrook Lane #302

Amenities

Roomy 3 Bedroom Condo- Owings Mills, MD - This spacious and very well maintained condo boasts a cathedral ceiling in the living room, a beautiful fireplace with a marble surrounded mantle, and a balcony backing to trees for privacy. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk-in closet, kitchen has upgraded appliances, and large bedrooms each have roomy closets. This condo is a must see! Closely located to Red Run and Owings Mills Blvd and minutes from I-695 and tons of restaurants. Voucher Holders Welcomed.



Call and set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*Vouchers Accepted

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Available: July 15th 2019



