Owings Mills, MD
4404 Silverbrook Lane #302
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4404 Silverbrook Lane #302

4404 Silverbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Silverbrook Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy 3 Bedroom Condo- Owings Mills, MD - This spacious and very well maintained condo boasts a cathedral ceiling in the living room, a beautiful fireplace with a marble surrounded mantle, and a balcony backing to trees for privacy. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk-in closet, kitchen has upgraded appliances, and large bedrooms each have roomy closets. This condo is a must see! Closely located to Red Run and Owings Mills Blvd and minutes from I-695 and tons of restaurants. Voucher Holders Welcomed.

Call and set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers Accepted
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available: July 15th 2019

(RLNE2063704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have any available units?
4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have?
Some of 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 offer parking?
No, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have a pool?
No, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have accessible units?
No, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Silverbrook Lane #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
