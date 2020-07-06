4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant & Beautiful end of the group townhouse in Ballard Green neighborhood. Home features spacious room sizes, wood and carpet floors, separate breakfast room, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & island, master suite with full bath has separate shower & tub. The rear entry 2-car garage makes this home complete. A must-see. Close to major routes and shopping. The main level has possibility of being a 4th Bedroom, An office or Family room. Plenty of storage throughout, Laundry in the unit. Make your appointment today!