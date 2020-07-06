All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD

4208 Owings Mills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Owings Mills Boulevard, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant & Beautiful end of the group townhouse in Ballard Green neighborhood. Home features spacious room sizes, wood and carpet floors, separate breakfast room, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & island, master suite with full bath has separate shower & tub. The rear entry 2-car garage makes this home complete. A must-see. Close to major routes and shopping. The main level has possibility of being a 4th Bedroom, An office or Family room. Plenty of storage throughout, Laundry in the unit. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have any available units?
4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 OWINGS MILLS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

