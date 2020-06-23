36 Windbluff Court

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome for Rent in Pleasant Hills - Spacious townhome in Pleasant Hills features bright eat-in kitchen with bay window, stainless steel appliances, and open living room/dining room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The other bedrooms are spacious and have vaulted ceilings. The lower level is finished and has a walkout, rec room, laundry, and additional storage. Newer Trex deck on the rear of the home! Close to shopping, restaurants & commuter routes.



