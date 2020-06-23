All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

36 Windbluff Court

36 Windbluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

36 Windbluff Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome for Rent in Pleasant Hills - Spacious townhome in Pleasant Hills features bright eat-in kitchen with bay window, stainless steel appliances, and open living room/dining room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The other bedrooms are spacious and have vaulted ceilings. The lower level is finished and has a walkout, rec room, laundry, and additional storage. Newer Trex deck on the rear of the home! Close to shopping, restaurants & commuter routes.

(RLNE2586429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Windbluff Court have any available units?
36 Windbluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Windbluff Court have?
Some of 36 Windbluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Windbluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
36 Windbluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Windbluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 36 Windbluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 36 Windbluff Court offer parking?
No, 36 Windbluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 36 Windbluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Windbluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Windbluff Court have a pool?
No, 36 Windbluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 36 Windbluff Court have accessible units?
No, 36 Windbluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Windbluff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Windbluff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
