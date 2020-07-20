All apartments in Owings Mills
310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203
310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203

310 Paladium Court · No Longer Available
Location

310 Paladium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2BA Condo. Rarely available. Owings Mills. Close Everything! - Looking for a peaceful retreat from the stresses of the day? Look no further than Park Place. Rarely available, this lovely 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo offers a spacious floor plan and luxurious living and an office/den in a friendly neighborhood with beautiful common grounds and pleasant walkability. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen, gather and reconnect in the open living room after a long day, relax on the balcony overlooking green space. Quiet and well maintained. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreation, entertainment and commuter routes (795,695,83, 140). Near Foundry Row and Metro Center Complex. Welcome home! No Vouchers.

For more details see www.essentialsrpm.com/houses-rent

Minimum Application Requirements:
- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply
- Have monthly gross wages of at least 3x the monthly rent
- Must have good rental and credit history
- No Vouchers

(RLNE4826214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have any available units?
310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have?
Some of 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
