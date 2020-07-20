310 Paladium Ct, Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2BA Condo. Rarely available. Owings Mills. Close Everything! - Looking for a peaceful retreat from the stresses of the day? Look no further than Park Place. Rarely available, this lovely 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo offers a spacious floor plan and luxurious living and an office/den in a friendly neighborhood with beautiful common grounds and pleasant walkability. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen, gather and reconnect in the open living room after a long day, relax on the balcony overlooking green space. Quiet and well maintained. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreation, entertainment and commuter routes (795,695,83, 140). Near Foundry Row and Metro Center Complex. Welcome home! No Vouchers.



Minimum Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Have monthly gross wages of at least 3x the monthly rent

- Must have good rental and credit history

- No Vouchers



(RLNE4826214)