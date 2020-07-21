257 CEDARMERE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Townhouse - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Separate Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Lower Level Club Room, Storage/Utility Room, Sun Deck, Fenced-In Backyard, Washer and Dryer, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Wall to Wall Carpeting, Tile Flooring in Club Room,No Pets, Call Owner for minimum income and credit score. Yearly Leases Only, One Month security deposit. $25.00Application Fee per Applicant, Inquire about Maximum Occupancy Conditions, Shows Well, Immediate Occupancy Available, Excellent Baltimore County Schools, Convenient to Shopping and Employment,Located in Established Neighborhood, Experienced Responsive Landlord.