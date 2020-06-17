All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

124 Arbor Vista Ln

124 Arbor Vista Lane · (202) 417-5067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Arbor Vista Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Back on the market.

Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed.

$1000 Holding Fee for 30 days.

Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT!

Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath townhome with new appliances in the heart of New Town and within walking distance of schools, community pools and dining. townhome with so much room- 3 foot builder bump out on each level. Open floor plan with oversized eat-in kitchen, new appliances, nice new countertops, backsplash & updated lighting. Hardwood floor in DR; Master BR feat. not one, but TWO walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom! Main level has high-effic W/ D & large family room. Freshly painted too! Relax outside on the deck & enjoy the community pools, Starbucks, tennis court, and tot lot. Close to Owings Mills Metro & Foundry Row, Mill Station and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have any available units?
124 Arbor Vista Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have?
Some of 124 Arbor Vista Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Arbor Vista Ln currently offering any rent specials?
124 Arbor Vista Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Arbor Vista Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Arbor Vista Ln is pet friendly.
Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln offer parking?
Yes, 124 Arbor Vista Ln does offer parking.
Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Arbor Vista Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have a pool?
Yes, 124 Arbor Vista Ln has a pool.
Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have accessible units?
No, 124 Arbor Vista Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Arbor Vista Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Arbor Vista Ln has units with dishwashers.
