124 Arbor Vista Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed

Back on the market.



Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed.



$1000 Holding Fee for 30 days.



Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT!



Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath townhome with new appliances in the heart of New Town and within walking distance of schools, community pools and dining. townhome with so much room- 3 foot builder bump out on each level. Open floor plan with oversized eat-in kitchen, new appliances, nice new countertops, backsplash & updated lighting. Hardwood floor in DR; Master BR feat. not one, but TWO walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom! Main level has high-effic W/ D & large family room. Freshly painted too! Relax outside on the deck & enjoy the community pools, Starbucks, tennis court, and tot lot. Close to Owings Mills Metro & Foundry Row, Mill Station and more!!!