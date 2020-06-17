124 Arbor Vista Ln

Amenities
Back on the market.
Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed.
$1000 Holding Fee for 30 days.
Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT!
Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath townhome with new appliances in the heart of New Town and within walking distance of schools, community pools and dining. townhome with so much room- 3 foot builder bump out on each level. Open floor plan with oversized eat-in kitchen, new appliances, nice new countertops, backsplash & updated lighting. Hardwood floor in DR; Master BR feat. not one, but TWO walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom! Main level has high-effic W/ D & large family room. Freshly painted too! Relax outside on the deck & enjoy the community pools, Starbucks, tennis court, and tot lot. Close to Owings Mills Metro & Foundry Row, Mill Station and more!!!