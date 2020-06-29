All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 12 Walk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
12 Walk Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:45 PM

12 Walk Avenue

12 Walk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Walk Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful five bedroom/two bathroom rancher with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and crown molding throughout. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful counters, stainless stove, and doors to fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and large patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Bath includes dual vanities. Spacious finished basement has 2 bedroom and hugh family room and plenty of space for storage. Attached garage for parking. Sits on a quiet street but close to ample shopping and dining options, minutes from Stevenson University. Close to Reisterstown Rd with easy access to 795, and 140. Pets OK with $150/pet deposit. For information, call Michele at 443-572-9528.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Walk Avenue have any available units?
12 Walk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Walk Avenue have?
Some of 12 Walk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Walk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Walk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Walk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Walk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12 Walk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12 Walk Avenue offers parking.
Does 12 Walk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Walk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Walk Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Walk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Walk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Walk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Walk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Walk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College