12 Walk Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful five bedroom/two bathroom rancher with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and crown molding throughout. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful counters, stainless stove, and doors to fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and large patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Bath includes dual vanities. Spacious finished basement has 2 bedroom and hugh family room and plenty of space for storage. Attached garage for parking. Sits on a quiet street but close to ample shopping and dining options, minutes from Stevenson University. Close to Reisterstown Rd with easy access to 795, and 140. Pets OK with $150/pet deposit. For information, call Michele at 443-572-9528.