118 Amelia Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Nearly New Luxury Townhouse with All The Bells & Whistles. Built in 2018. 1st Fl Bedroom. - Built in 2018, this beautiful townhouse boasts of an open and expansive floor plan. 4 BR/ 3.5BA with 1st floor bedroom and huge master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Large gourmet kitchen with gigantic island perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large bedrooms and huge great room. Maintenance free deck for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for multigenerational living. W/D in unit.



Sorry No Vouchers .



No Pets Allowed



