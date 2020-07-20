All apartments in Owings Mills
Location

118 Amelia Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Nearly New Luxury Townhouse with All The Bells & Whistles. Built in 2018. 1st Fl Bedroom. - Built in 2018, this beautiful townhouse boasts of an open and expansive floor plan. 4 BR/ 3.5BA with 1st floor bedroom and huge master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Large gourmet kitchen with gigantic island perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large bedrooms and huge great room. Maintenance free deck for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for multigenerational living. W/D in unit.

Sorry No Vouchers .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4472370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Amelia Way have any available units?
118 Amelia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Amelia Way have?
Some of 118 Amelia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Amelia Way currently offering any rent specials?
118 Amelia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Amelia Way pet-friendly?
No, 118 Amelia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 118 Amelia Way offer parking?
Yes, 118 Amelia Way offers parking.
Does 118 Amelia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Amelia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Amelia Way have a pool?
No, 118 Amelia Way does not have a pool.
Does 118 Amelia Way have accessible units?
No, 118 Amelia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Amelia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Amelia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
