3809 Old Baltimore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Plus Den!!! - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom 3 level house. The house is a combination of hardwood floors and carpet. The basement is completely finished with a working fireplace. Lots of extra space with a living room, dining room, tv room.



The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk in closet.



The assigned parking is right outside the front door. There is additional guest parking available.



Utilities are paid by the tenant.

Application Fee $60.00

Monthly MRA Fee $25.00

Pet Fees

No Smoking



(RLNE5155137)