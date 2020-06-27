3809 Old Baltimore Dr.

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Plus Den!!! - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom 3 level house. The house is a combination of hardwood floors and carpet. The basement is completely finished with a working fireplace. Lots of extra space with a living room, dining room, tv room.
The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk in closet.
The assigned parking is right outside the front door. There is additional guest parking available.
Utilities are paid by the tenant.
Application Fee $60.00
Monthly MRA Fee $25.00
Pet Fees
No Smoking
(RLNE5155137)