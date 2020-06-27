All apartments in Olney
3809 Old Baltimore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

3809 Old Baltimore Dr

3809 Old Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Old Baltimore Drive, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Plus Den!!! - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom 3 level house. The house is a combination of hardwood floors and carpet. The basement is completely finished with a working fireplace. Lots of extra space with a living room, dining room, tv room.

The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk in closet.

The assigned parking is right outside the front door. There is additional guest parking available.

Utilities are paid by the tenant.
Application Fee $60.00
Monthly MRA Fee $25.00
Pet Fees
No Smoking

(RLNE5155137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have any available units?
3809 Old Baltimore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have?
Some of 3809 Old Baltimore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Old Baltimore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Old Baltimore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Old Baltimore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr offers parking.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have a pool?
No, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have accessible units?
No, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Old Baltimore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Old Baltimore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

