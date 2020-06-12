/
3 bedroom apartments
305 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olney, MD
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.
4001 WINTERSWEET COURT
4001 Wintersweet Court, Olney, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4001 WINTERSWEET COURT in Olney. View photos, descriptions and more!
17105 THATCHER COURT
17105 Thatcher Court, Olney, MD
Beautiful Colonial Style home for Rent. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Located on a Cul-del-Sac. Well maintained property. Property is available immediately.
17939 SHOTLEY BRIDGE PLACE
17939 Shotley Bridge Place, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1116 sqft
TH includes:3 BR,2.5BA, & basement den.Luxury kitchen w granite counter tops,wood cabinets,& SS appliances. Complete renovation with new flooring.Fenced in backyard.2 private parking spaces.1,700 total livable sqft.
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
Results within 1 mile of Olney
17411 BOWIE MILL RD.
17411 Bowie Mill Road, Montgomery County, MD
SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM SF IN DERWOOD ON 2 ACRES - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOOOM SF HOME IN DERWOOD (RLNE5555773)
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
940 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,083
1429 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,152
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
