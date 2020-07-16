235 Apartments for rent in Olney, MD with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
18060 Rolling Meadow Way
18060 Rolling Meadow Way, Olney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1233 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located in Olney, MD within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This home features hardwood flooring, dine-in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, and ample parking.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD
16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD
7 Bedrooms
$8,950
7200 sqft
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
17727 BUEHLER ROAD
17727 Buehler Road, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1280 sqft
Easy walk to downtown Olney for shopping & dining. Renovated 3 years ago with new windows, appliances, wood flooring & carpeting. Private fenced backyard with tot playground & park benches outside the back gate.
Results within 1 mile of Olney

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
14640 Tynewick Ter
14640 Tynewick Terrace, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/20/20 Spacious townhouse/condo - Property Id: 304406 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304406 Property Id 304406 (RLNE5871560)

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
15684 CLIFF SWALLOW WAY
15684 Cliff Swallow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1134 sqft
Bright filled & updated town home! Kitchen features SS appliances, Granite Counters, Backsplash & Ceramic Tile floor. Open floor plan to living & dining area w/ beautiful hardwood flooring & view of the peaceful fenced backyard w/ flagstone patio.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
8 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,616
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,425
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
4 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,883
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,699
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 25 at 10:25 AM
13 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
7 Units Available
Central Rockville
Palladian
38 Maryland Ave., #313, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the center of Rockville, where shops and restaurants are plentiful, the streets are brimming with activity and it’s all right at your fingertips.
City Guide for Olney, MD

"Maryland, I'm coming home / Never worry about what I did wrong / And that I'll never be what my daddy wanted me to be / And I'll never see what my mama's dreams were / But I will sing / La la la la la la la la..." (-- Vonda Shepard, "Maryland")

When most people think of Maryland, they usually imagine crab cakes or "The Wire," right? But there’s more to the Old Line State than delicious seafood and drug deals, obviously. At least, that’s true of Olney, named one of the top 20 places to live in America by Forbes, and the only place in Maryland to earn such an honor (shocker!). There is one bummer about Olney: It takes fat stacks of cash to live happily here, and even then, finding a place to live may be as difficult as brokering peace in the Middle East. However, if you have good timing and have a great job, this is definitely the place to live, thanks to its walkable neighborhoods, retail and recreational amenities, and neighborly neighborhoods. Oh, and it would really help if you had at least a bachelors degree, since over 60 percent of residents do. Intimidated? Step away, sir; this almost-city is for winners only. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Olney, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

