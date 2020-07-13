/
apartments with pool
219 Apartments for rent in Olney, MD with pool
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,632
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.
1 Unit Available
18060 Rolling Meadow Way
18060 Rolling Meadow Way, Olney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1233 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located in Olney, MD within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This home features hardwood flooring, dine-in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, and ample parking.
1 Unit Available
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD
16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD
7 Bedrooms
$8,950
7200 sqft
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space.
1 Unit Available
2009 CARTER MILL WAY
2009 Carter Mill Way, Olney, MD
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6219 sqft
Pool is open and ready for the season! Gorgeous 5 bed, 4.5 bath on almost 7 acres with in-ground pool and wrap-around deck backing to woods.
Results within 1 mile of Olney
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
14905 CLEESE COURT
14905 Cleese Court, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
922 sqft
Ready to move in. Come and reside in this renovated 2 bedroom, 2 baths Condominium in Longmead Crossing Community. Hardwood floors in living, dining room and bedrooms. Updated appliances, in unit Washer and Dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Olney
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
10 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,535
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
6 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,712
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,678
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,286
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,221
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
$
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,556
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
6 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
