218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Olney, MD

"Maryland, I'm coming home / Never worry about what I did wrong / And that I'll never be what my daddy wanted me to be / And I'll never see what my mama's dreams were / But I will sing / La la la la la la la la..." (-- Vonda Shepard, "Maryland")

When most people think of Maryland, they usually imagine crab cakes or "The Wire," right? But there’s more to the Old Line State than delicious seafood and drug deals, obviously. At least, that’s true of Olney, named one of the top 20 places to live in America by Forbes, and the only place in Maryland to earn such an honor (shocker!). There is one bummer about Olney: It takes fat stacks of cash to live happily here, and even then, finding a place to live may be as difficult as brokering peace in the Middle East. However, if you have good timing and have a great job, this is definitely the place to live, thanks to its walkable neighborhoods, retail and recreational amenities, and neighborly neighborhoods. Oh, and it would really help if you had at least a bachelors degree, since over 60 percent of residents do. Intimidated? Step away, sir; this almost-city is for winners only. See more