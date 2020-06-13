Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Olney, MD

Finding an apartment in Olney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,632
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2240 sqft
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
Results within 1 mile of Olney

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE
14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F
15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
31 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,701
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Rockville
20 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
City Guide for Olney, MD

"Maryland, I'm coming home / Never worry about what I did wrong / And that I'll never be what my daddy wanted me to be / And I'll never see what my mama's dreams were / But I will sing / La la la la la la la la..." (-- Vonda Shepard, "Maryland")

When most people think of Maryland, they usually imagine crab cakes or "The Wire," right? But there’s more to the Old Line State than delicious seafood and drug deals, obviously. At least, that’s true of Olney, named one of the top 20 places to live in America by Forbes, and the only place in Maryland to earn such an honor (shocker!). There is one bummer about Olney: It takes fat stacks of cash to live happily here, and even then, finding a place to live may be as difficult as brokering peace in the Middle East. However, if you have good timing and have a great job, this is definitely the place to live, thanks to its walkable neighborhoods, retail and recreational amenities, and neighborly neighborhoods. Oh, and it would really help if you had at least a bachelors degree, since over 60 percent of residents do. Intimidated? Step away, sir; this almost-city is for winners only. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Olney, MD

Finding an apartment in Olney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

