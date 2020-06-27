17325 SANDY KNOLL DR

Amenities

Wonderful sun filled Pulte built town home in prestigious subdivision of Cashell Manor in Olney, Maryland. Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home...New custom soft close kitchen cabinets, new granite, new appliances, 3 new full baths and 1 updated powder room, new lighting, new furnace, new CAC, new windows, new carpeting, flooring, washer/dryer and more!! Gas heat & Hot water...2 assigned parking spaces, as soon as the warm weather comes front of home will have a face lift and the new roof will be put on!! Hurry rent this beauty today!!