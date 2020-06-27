All apartments in Olney
Find more places like 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olney, MD
/
17325 SANDY KNOLL DR
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:36 AM

17325 SANDY KNOLL DR

17325 Sandy Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olney
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17325 Sandy Knoll Drive, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful sun filled Pulte built town home in prestigious subdivision of Cashell Manor in Olney, Maryland. Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home...New custom soft close kitchen cabinets, new granite, new appliances, 3 new full baths and 1 updated powder room, new lighting, new furnace, new CAC, new windows, new carpeting, flooring, washer/dryer and more!! Gas heat & Hot water...2 assigned parking spaces, as soon as the warm weather comes front of home will have a face lift and the new roof will be put on!! Hurry rent this beauty today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have any available units?
17325 SANDY KNOLL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have?
Some of 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR currently offering any rent specials?
17325 SANDY KNOLL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR pet-friendly?
No, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR offer parking?
Yes, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR offers parking.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have a pool?
No, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR does not have a pool.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have accessible units?
No, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 17325 SANDY KNOLL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104
Olney, MD 20832

Similar Pages

Olney 1 BedroomsOlney 2 Bedrooms
Olney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlney Apartments with Pool
Olney Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAOdenton, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University