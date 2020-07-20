8609 WINTERGREEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Active Adult community. Unit includes full size washer/dryer and the utilities are very low. Use of clubhouse, exercise facility and pool are included. No pets.