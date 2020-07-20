Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Active Adult community. Unit includes full size washer/dryer and the utilities are very low. Use of clubhouse, exercise facility and pool are included. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have any available units?
8609 WINTERGREEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have?
Some of 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8609 WINTERGREEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.