Odenton, MD
8609 WINTERGREEN COURT
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:30 PM

8609 WINTERGREEN COURT

8609 Wintergreen Court · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Wintergreen Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Active Adult community. Unit includes full size washer/dryer and the utilities are very low. Use of clubhouse, exercise facility and pool are included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have any available units?
8609 WINTERGREEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have?
Some of 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8609 WINTERGREEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT offers parking.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT has a pool.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT has accessible units.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 WINTERGREEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
