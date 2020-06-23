640 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE

Amenities
Luxury end unit two car garage townhome with three level bump outs* Quiet community of Highland Farms* House is solar powered- tenant will enjoy discounted electric bills with existing net metering* Over 2,600 square feet of living space with tons of upgrades* Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, recessed lighting and kitchen island* Gas fireplace in family room* Large, open rooms with lots of natural light* Vaulted ceiling and double large walk-in closets in master suite* Deluxe master bathroom with corner soaking tub and separate shower* High efficiency washer and dryer conveniently located on top floor* Huge recreation room on lower level with sliding door* Equipped with smart thermostat and ADT ready* Neutral throughout* Lots of storage-additional storage in garage* Zero-maintenance yard* No pets, Non smoking* Nearby nature trails and playground* Close to Ft. Meade, NSA, MARC, and major highways* Minutes to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment*