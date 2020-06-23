All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:49 AM

640 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE

640 Highland Farms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

640 Highland Farms Circle, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
Luxury end unit two car garage townhome with three level bump outs* Quiet community of Highland Farms* House is solar powered- tenant will enjoy discounted electric bills with existing net metering* Over 2,600 square feet of living space with tons of upgrades* Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, recessed lighting and kitchen island* Gas fireplace in family room* Large, open rooms with lots of natural light* Vaulted ceiling and double large walk-in closets in master suite* Deluxe master bathroom with corner soaking tub and separate shower* High efficiency washer and dryer conveniently located on top floor* Huge recreation room on lower level with sliding door* Equipped with smart thermostat and ADT ready* Neutral throughout* Lots of storage-additional storage in garage* Zero-maintenance yard* No pets, Non smoking* Nearby nature trails and playground* Close to Ft. Meade, NSA, MARC, and major highways* Minutes to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

