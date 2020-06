Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo is located in the heart of Odenton and close to EVERYTHING! It's just minutes away from shopping, fine dining, MARC Train, and RTs 32, 97, and 3. The unit features wood floors, fireplace, and a private balcony. Good credit and income is required.