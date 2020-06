Amenities

Fantastic rental in Seven Oaks! Town home has updated, hardwoods . 3 beds, 2 baths. Master bedroom is entire 3rd floor. Spacious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on bedroom level. Tons of community amenities- pools, fields, playgrounds and more! Convenient to Ft. Meade, Annapolis and DC commuter routes. 2 dedicated parking spaces right out front. Available immediately!