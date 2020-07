Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Enjoy all the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer in this two-level town home with two masters suites (see room sizes) and 2.5 baths. Inside, you'll find a spacious living room, a sunny kitchen with center island that opens to the dining area, a private balcony and more.