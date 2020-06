Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful garage townhome in Piney Orchard, 9 ft. ceilings, open staircase, and XL Eat-in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. Gas Fireplace in the basement. THIS ONE HAS IT ALL!! Wooded backyard, and close to the gym, and Elem. School, and Community Center which has indoor/outdoor pools, gym, and party room...PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.