2547 VIREO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

* * * This beautiful home will be available from June 15th (an earlier move in date maybe possible - the unit is currently tenant occupied) Elegant town home in highly diresed Piney Orchard subdivision - great schools! The home offers open floor plan , enjoy entertaining inside and out - large kitchen, many cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom offers 2 spacious walk-in closets and master bath w/ 2 vanities, shower and garden tub. Walk out brick patio and deck - FULLY FENCED YARD ! Extras: hardwood floor, recessed lights, fireplace, stainless steal appliances. Community offers multiple walking trails, 3 pools (2 outdoor, 1 indoor) community center. Ice-rink within walking distance - not part of the community.