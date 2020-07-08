All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2547 VIREO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2547 VIREO COURT
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

2547 VIREO COURT

2547 Vireo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2547 Vireo Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
* * * This beautiful home will be available from June 15th (an earlier move in date maybe possible - the unit is currently tenant occupied) Elegant town home in highly diresed Piney Orchard subdivision - great schools! The home offers open floor plan , enjoy entertaining inside and out - large kitchen, many cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom offers 2 spacious walk-in closets and master bath w/ 2 vanities, shower and garden tub. Walk out brick patio and deck - FULLY FENCED YARD ! Extras: hardwood floor, recessed lights, fireplace, stainless steal appliances. Community offers multiple walking trails, 3 pools (2 outdoor, 1 indoor) community center. Ice-rink within walking distance - not part of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 VIREO COURT have any available units?
2547 VIREO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2547 VIREO COURT have?
Some of 2547 VIREO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 VIREO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2547 VIREO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 VIREO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2547 VIREO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT offer parking?
No, 2547 VIREO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2547 VIREO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2547 VIREO COURT has a pool.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT have accessible units?
No, 2547 VIREO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 VIREO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 VIREO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 VIREO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College