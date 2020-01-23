2423 BEECHNUT PLACE

Amenities

Clean, spacious, end-unit townhome located in the extremely popular community of Piney Orchard, five minutes from Fort Meade, the MARC Train Station and several major commuting routes. The home features a large master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, a finished lower level with bright family room and a large deck and fenced backyard. Community amenities include multiple swimming pools, sports fields, walking & biking trails, community center, fitness center and much more. Excellent schools, too! Tenants MUST have good credit. Applicants with pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.