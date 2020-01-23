All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
2423 BEECHNUT PLACE
2423 BEECHNUT PLACE

2423 Beechnut Place · No Longer Available
Odenton
Location

2423 Beechnut Place, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Clean, spacious, end-unit townhome located in the extremely popular community of Piney Orchard, five minutes from Fort Meade, the MARC Train Station and several major commuting routes. The home features a large master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, a finished lower level with bright family room and a large deck and fenced backyard. Community amenities include multiple swimming pools, sports fields, walking & biking trails, community center, fitness center and much more. Excellent schools, too! Tenants MUST have good credit. Applicants with pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have any available units?
2423 BEECHNUT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have?
Some of 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2423 BEECHNUT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE offer parking?
No, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE has a pool.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 BEECHNUT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
