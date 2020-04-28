226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Owner occupied and in excellent condition. Available mid July. Convenient location to Fort Meade and close to restaurants and stores. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with walkout. New carpeting on second floor. Freshly painted thru out. Spacious deck. Two assigned parking spaces. Washer & dryer will stay "as is". Minimum 1 year lease, maximum 2 year. No dogs. Must use CBRB/ Property Frameworks application and lease. Processing fee $50 per applicant, payable to CBRB. Credit application and lease available in documents.