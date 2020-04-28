All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE

226 Goldsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

226 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner occupied and in excellent condition. Available mid July. Convenient location to Fort Meade and close to restaurants and stores. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with walkout. New carpeting on second floor. Freshly painted thru out. Spacious deck. Two assigned parking spaces. Washer & dryer will stay "as is". Minimum 1 year lease, maximum 2 year. No dogs. Must use CBRB/ Property Frameworks application and lease. Processing fee $50 per applicant, payable to CBRB. Credit application and lease available in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have any available units?
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have?
Some of 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College