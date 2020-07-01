2205 Welby Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage clubhouse range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

WELCOME to NEW TOWN! AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. Brand new development located in Odenton. This beautiful end unit 3 level townhouse built 2019 has all the modern bells and whistles. Entry level, foyer, garage and large entertainment room. Main level hosts, gourmet kitchen, granite counter, breakfast bar, gas stove, S/S app, open bright dining/living room that opens to deck, powder room main level. Third level master ensuite with double vanity, double walk-in shower, two additional bedrooms, hall full bath and W/D. Minutes from Ft Meade, close to NSA, MARC Train, 175,32,295,100, airport, shopping/dining. May accept dog with pet fee. Please no smoking. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants over 18, credit score 670 or better, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, good rental history, no prior evictions. Offer of Military discount. For showing please text or call Joyce 443 398 4972.