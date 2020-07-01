All apartments in Odenton
2205 Welby Court

Location

2205 Welby Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
WELCOME to NEW TOWN! AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. Brand new development located in Odenton. This beautiful end unit 3 level townhouse built 2019 has all the modern bells and whistles. Entry level, foyer, garage and large entertainment room. Main level hosts, gourmet kitchen, granite counter, breakfast bar, gas stove, S/S app, open bright dining/living room that opens to deck, powder room main level. Third level master ensuite with double vanity, double walk-in shower, two additional bedrooms, hall full bath and W/D. Minutes from Ft Meade, close to NSA, MARC Train, 175,32,295,100, airport, shopping/dining. May accept dog with pet fee. Please no smoking. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants over 18, credit score 670 or better, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, good rental history, no prior evictions. Offer of Military discount. For showing please text or call Joyce 443 398 4972.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Welby Court have any available units?
2205 Welby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2205 Welby Court have?
Some of 2205 Welby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Welby Court currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Welby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Welby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Welby Court is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Welby Court offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Welby Court offers parking.
Does 2205 Welby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Welby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Welby Court have a pool?
No, 2205 Welby Court does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Welby Court have accessible units?
No, 2205 Welby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Welby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Welby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Welby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Welby Court does not have units with air conditioning.

