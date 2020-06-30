All apartments in Odenton
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

2068 ASTILBE WAY

2068 Astibe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This is the perfect town home/condo just waiting for you! Located within a few min to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis. Offering a very nice 2 bedroom 2 full bath with a very nice loft is inviting. The main living area offers a nice sized family room with a cozy gas fireplace and a great balcony to relax just off the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and a second balcony just off the loft is a nice added feature. This great home also has some really nice storage and a 1 car garage and off street parking. Located close to the playground and shopping. Very desirable location! Get this beauty before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2068 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have?
Some of 2068 ASTILBE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2068 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2068 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2068 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2068 ASTILBE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2068 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2068 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2068 ASTILBE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2068 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2068 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

