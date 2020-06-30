2068 ASTILBE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This is the perfect town home/condo just waiting for you! Located within a few min to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis. Offering a very nice 2 bedroom 2 full bath with a very nice loft is inviting. The main living area offers a nice sized family room with a cozy gas fireplace and a great balcony to relax just off the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and a second balcony just off the loft is a nice added feature. This great home also has some really nice storage and a 1 car garage and off street parking. Located close to the playground and shopping. Very desirable location! Get this beauty before it is gone.