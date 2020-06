Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Nicely kept townhome waiting for you. Cascading stairway to the second floor with 2 bdrms, full bath & separate laundry room. Go up to the third floor and you will find your private oasis, the master suite with luxury bath and walk in closet. The master bedroom is the entire third floor. MUST HAVE Good Credit*Pets Case by Case*Minutes to FT Meade, shopping. Community has Exercise room, tennis & basketball courts, 2 pools, tot lots.