2004 TRAVIS POINT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcome to this efficient 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse within minutes of Fort Meade.Main level has fresh paint and new carpet. Enter the main level to a large living area with a complete kitchen including dishwasher. Going up to the second floor there are 2 bedrooms with fresh paint, a full bath plus utility room including a washer and dryer. The 3rd floor is a spacious master suite with a full bath, dual sinks,soaking tub and separate shower. Convenient to everywhere. Won't last long.