194 LANGDON FARM CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

MUST SEE! UPDATED 4 LEVEL- 4 BEDROOMS- 2 FULL AND 2- HALF BATH END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN SEVEN OAKS! UPPER 1 LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. UPPER 2 LEVEL ENTIRE FLOOR IS MASTER SUITE! UPDATED KITCHEN HAS SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND & EAT IN KITCHEN, WALK OUT TO 2 TIER DECK WITH WOODED VIEW! MAIN LEVEL HAS WOOD FLOORS, LIVING AND DINING ROOM! FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. LOWER LEVEL HAS SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, STORAGE ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM THAT WALKS OUT TO LOWER LEVEL DECK! COMMUNITY POOL, WORK OUT ROOM & TENNIS COURTS AND TOT LOT! ACROSS FROM FT MEADE AND CLOSE TO NSA, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND MARC TRAIN!