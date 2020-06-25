1616 BENOLI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous brick front 2 car garage townhome boasting 2,750 s.f. of living space and a two car garage! Split foyer style entry with walk-up to the main level featuring a living room and dining room separated by a double-sided gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with 42 in. cabinets, gas cooking, granite counter-tops, large pantry and double ovens, a spacious breakfast room, a sunroom with entrance to your private deck with tree view and stairs to your back yard, and a convenient main level laundry room and powder room. Upstairs, you will find a huge master suite with two walk-in closets and a luxury bath with shower, jetted soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms are nicely sized and share a second full bathroom. The lower level includes den and family room spaces, a 3rd full bath and sliding doors that lead to your back yard.