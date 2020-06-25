All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

1616 BENOLI COURT

1616 Benoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous brick front 2 car garage townhome boasting 2,750 s.f. of living space and a two car garage! Split foyer style entry with walk-up to the main level featuring a living room and dining room separated by a double-sided gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with 42 in. cabinets, gas cooking, granite counter-tops, large pantry and double ovens, a spacious breakfast room, a sunroom with entrance to your private deck with tree view and stairs to your back yard, and a convenient main level laundry room and powder room. Upstairs, you will find a huge master suite with two walk-in closets and a luxury bath with shower, jetted soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms are nicely sized and share a second full bathroom. The lower level includes den and family room spaces, a 3rd full bath and sliding doors that lead to your back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have any available units?
1616 BENOLI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1616 BENOLI COURT have?
Some of 1616 BENOLI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 BENOLI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1616 BENOLI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 BENOLI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1616 BENOLI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1616 BENOLI COURT offers parking.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 BENOLI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have a pool?
No, 1616 BENOLI COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have accessible units?
No, 1616 BENOLI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 BENOLI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 BENOLI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 BENOLI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
