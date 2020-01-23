All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR

1528 Witchhazel Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Witchhazel Cir, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

Brand new construction, never lived in townhouse, features 2 car garage with garage door opener and two remotes. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, laundry is also on the bedroom level, front loading washer and dryer. Middle level has Kitchen with granite counter-tops, island, stainless steel appliances, gas for cooking, open to dining area and living area, powder room is also on the mid level, large walk-in pantry with built in wine rack. Main level has family room with sliders to the exterior yard and a full bathroom. Owner is requesting a good score, pets are on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Immediate Occupancy! You don't want to miss this one, no need to cut the grass. Lawn maintenance and Pool fee is included in the rental price. Within 1 mile of Wegmans, Movie Theater, Restaurants at the Waugh Chapel Shopping Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have any available units?
1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have?
Some of 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR offers parking.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR has a pool.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have accessible units?
No, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
