1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room new construction

Brand new construction, never lived in townhouse, features 2 car garage with garage door opener and two remotes. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, laundry is also on the bedroom level, front loading washer and dryer. Middle level has Kitchen with granite counter-tops, island, stainless steel appliances, gas for cooking, open to dining area and living area, powder room is also on the mid level, large walk-in pantry with built in wine rack. Main level has family room with sliders to the exterior yard and a full bathroom. Owner is requesting a good score, pets are on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Immediate Occupancy! You don't want to miss this one, no need to cut the grass. Lawn maintenance and Pool fee is included in the rental price. Within 1 mile of Wegmans, Movie Theater, Restaurants at the Waugh Chapel Shopping Center!