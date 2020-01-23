1528 WITCHHAZEL CIR

Amenities
Brand new construction, never lived in townhouse, features 2 car garage with garage door opener and two remotes. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, laundry is also on the bedroom level, front loading washer and dryer. Middle level has Kitchen with granite counter-tops, island, stainless steel appliances, gas for cooking, open to dining area and living area, powder room is also on the mid level, large walk-in pantry with built in wine rack. Main level has family room with sliders to the exterior yard and a full bathroom. Owner is requesting a good score, pets are on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Immediate Occupancy! You don't want to miss this one, no need to cut the grass. Lawn maintenance and Pool fee is included in the rental price. Within 1 mile of Wegmans, Movie Theater, Restaurants at the Waugh Chapel Shopping Center!