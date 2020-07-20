1227 ORCHID RD

Amenities

This lovely end-unit townhome built by Lennar near Waugh Chapel Village is still brand new. Plenty of sunlight pours through the windows on every level of this end-unit townhome ~ four spacious bedrooms, two large rear decks. The Master Bedroom is the perfect retreat with its ensuite spa-bath, tray ceiling and ceiling fan, and welcoming sitting room with built-in bookshelves. You'll love to come home to prepare your meals in this well-planned custom kitchen. The massive granite island can seat 4-6, and there's plenty of storage above and below with the 42" custom cabinets: Hi-Efficiency GE Profile appliances: double oven, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The main-level is excellent for entertaining with its Kitchen, dining and family room combo that leads to one of the spacious rear decks to enjoy outdoor living. The lower level, fourth bedroom can be a separate suite with a separate entrance, full bath, and living room. Enjoy the large bonus room on upper level with half bath and access to the rooftop deck. Perfect for summer entertaining. Enjoy the view Brand new washer and dryer to be installed. The two-car garage has plenty of storage. Home backs to trees. Close proximity to schools, shopping, MARC, transportation.