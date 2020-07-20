All apartments in Odenton
1227 ORCHID RD
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

1227 ORCHID RD

1227 Orchid Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Orchid Rd, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This lovely end-unit townhome built by Lennar near Waugh Chapel Village is still brand new. Plenty of sunlight pours through the windows on every level of this end-unit townhome ~ four spacious bedrooms, two large rear decks. The Master Bedroom is the perfect retreat with its ensuite spa-bath, tray ceiling and ceiling fan, and welcoming sitting room with built-in bookshelves. You'll love to come home to prepare your meals in this well-planned custom kitchen. The massive granite island can seat 4-6, and there's plenty of storage above and below with the 42" custom cabinets: Hi-Efficiency GE Profile appliances: double oven, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The main-level is excellent for entertaining with its Kitchen, dining and family room combo that leads to one of the spacious rear decks to enjoy outdoor living. The lower level, fourth bedroom can be a separate suite with a separate entrance, full bath, and living room. Enjoy the large bonus room on upper level with half bath and access to the rooftop deck. Perfect for summer entertaining. Enjoy the view Brand new washer and dryer to be installed. The two-car garage has plenty of storage. Home backs to trees. Close proximity to schools, shopping, MARC, transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 ORCHID RD have any available units?
1227 ORCHID RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1227 ORCHID RD have?
Some of 1227 ORCHID RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 ORCHID RD currently offering any rent specials?
1227 ORCHID RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 ORCHID RD pet-friendly?
No, 1227 ORCHID RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD offer parking?
Yes, 1227 ORCHID RD offers parking.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 ORCHID RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD have a pool?
No, 1227 ORCHID RD does not have a pool.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD have accessible units?
No, 1227 ORCHID RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 ORCHID RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 ORCHID RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 ORCHID RD does not have units with air conditioning.
