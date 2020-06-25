1205 Graycliff Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, open, light filled town home ready for your renter!! Master suite with dual sinks, separate shower/tub. Lower level will be great for a hangout/play area. Main level has the family room flowing into the dining/kitchen area. Non-smoker. Washer and dryer in home.



Home is located off 175, and close to shopping center with new Giant Foods grocery store. Odenton Marc Train and Town Center 5 mins away.



Schools : Arundel High School, Arundel Middle School, Odenton Elementary School.



Small dog under 25lbs allowed. No cat allowed. Additional pet security deposit of $250.