Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1205 Graycliff Ln
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

1205 Graycliff Ln

1205 Graycliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Graycliff Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, open, light filled town home ready for your renter!! Master suite with dual sinks, separate shower/tub. Lower level will be great for a hangout/play area. Main level has the family room flowing into the dining/kitchen area. Non-smoker. Washer and dryer in home.

Home is located off 175, and close to shopping center with new Giant Foods grocery store. Odenton Marc Train and Town Center 5 mins away.

Schools : Arundel High School, Arundel Middle School, Odenton Elementary School.

Small dog under 25lbs allowed. No cat allowed. Additional pet security deposit of $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have any available units?
1205 Graycliff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1205 Graycliff Ln have?
Some of 1205 Graycliff Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Graycliff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Graycliff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Graycliff Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Graycliff Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln offer parking?
No, 1205 Graycliff Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Graycliff Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have a pool?
No, 1205 Graycliff Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have accessible units?
No, 1205 Graycliff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Graycliff Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Graycliff Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Graycliff Ln has units with air conditioning.
