The Monterey Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge internet cafe gym parking pool internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed conference room fire pit pool table bike storage garage lobby pet friendly yoga

Premium apartment living awaits you at The Monterey. Available in nine distinct one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, there is sure to be a home that suits your needs. Complete with designer lighting, in-home washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances, these homes have it all. Centrally located, these homes are only moments from some of the area's finest attractions. A few minutes' walk away, spend an afternoon enjoying Montrose Crossing Shopping Center, where you can visit fine stores like Barnes & Noble, Sports Authority, and Old Navy. At the nearby gigantic Westfield Montgomery shopping complex you'll find renowned retailers such as American Eagle Outfitter, Apple, and Express. Near the Monterey you'll find a Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and Megamart Supermarket for all of your grocery needs. The area is also home to a variety of great dining options, as well. Indulge yourself with all-you-can-eat pizza at CiCi's Pizza. For quality Latin cuisine, try your hand ...