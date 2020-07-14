All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Avalon Grosvenor Tower

10301 Grosvenor Pl · (559) 201-7204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $425 off your first month when you start your lease by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Location

10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-0505 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 001-1508 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 001-L11 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0510 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 001-1103 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 001-1010 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Grosvenor Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Avalon Grosvenor Tower in North Bethesda is an urban retreat from the everyday hustle-and-bustle. A modern classic living experience awaits with spacious floor plans, upgraded kitchens, balconies, lush landscape views and more all to suit your style needs. Just minutes to dining, shopping and entertainment options on Rockville Pike, in downtown Bethesda, and Rockville Town Square. It’s an easy walk to Strathmore Music Center for a concert, as well as to the Metro for getting around the District for work or play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Covered parking: $60/month; Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have any available units?
Avalon Grosvenor Tower has 19 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have?
Some of Avalon Grosvenor Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Grosvenor Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Grosvenor Tower is offering the following rent specials: Get $425 off your first month when you start your lease by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Is Avalon Grosvenor Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower offers parking.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower has a pool.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have accessible units?
No, Avalon Grosvenor Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Grosvenor Tower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Grosvenor Tower has units with air conditioning.

