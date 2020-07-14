Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving

Avalon Grosvenor Tower in North Bethesda is an urban retreat from the everyday hustle-and-bustle. A modern classic living experience awaits with spacious floor plans, upgraded kitchens, balconies, lush landscape views and more all to suit your style needs. Just minutes to dining, shopping and entertainment options on Rockville Pike, in downtown Bethesda, and Rockville Town Square. It’s an easy walk to Strathmore Music Center for a concert, as well as to the Metro for getting around the District for work or play.