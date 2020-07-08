All apartments in North Bethesda
9810 Montauk Ave

9810 Montauk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9810 Montauk Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Rambler Close to NIH, Walter Reed, Etc. - Nice rambler, freshly painted, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, spacious corner lot, tons of storage space too. Close to National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, METRO, and more!

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional pet deposit will be required ($500 per pet, maximum of 2 pets)

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5764113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 Montauk Ave have any available units?
9810 Montauk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 9810 Montauk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9810 Montauk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 Montauk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 Montauk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave offer parking?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave have a pool?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave have accessible units?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 Montauk Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9810 Montauk Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

